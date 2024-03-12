We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M312MC13
*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling⁺™ model (GBP32SWLZN). *The result may vary in actual usage.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling⁺™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
*Net Capacity
*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS) *Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application. *The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual. *For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.
SUMMARY
All Spec
BASIC INFORMATION
-
Series
Bottom Freezer
-
Name
306L 2-Doors Refrigerator
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
306
-
Refrigerator
202
-
Freezer
104
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
335
-
Refrigerator
212
-
Freezer
123
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
2-Doors Bottom Freezer
-
Compressor
Inverter Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
DESIGN
-
Color
Matte Black
-
Controller Panel
Inner LED
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
-
Interchangeable Door Hinge
Yes*
GENERAL FEATURE
-
Digital Sensors
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
DoorCooling⁺™
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
2
-
Door Basket
3
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
Egg Tray
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer
3
-
Ice Maker
Yes
STANDARD
-
Energy Efficiency
Grade 1
-
Refrigerant
R600a
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
595 x 1720 x 682
-
Weight (kg)
64
NOTE
-
*
Advance notification is required
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Compressor
This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
