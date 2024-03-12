We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
624L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor
SUMMARY
All Spec
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
624
-
Refrigerator
405
-
Freezer
219
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
687
-
Refrigerator
422
-
Freezer
265
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
Side by Side
-
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
THINQ™
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV1 / Android / iOS
-
- Push Alarms
Yes
-
- Temperature Control
Yes
-
- Express Freezing
Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
DESIGN
-
Finishing
Platinum Silver3
-
Digital Display
LED
-
- Controller Type
Button
-
- Child Lock
Yes
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Electronic
-
Digital Sensors
5
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Multi Air-Flow
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
4
-
Door Basket
4
-
- Bucket, Dairy
1
-
Vegetable Crisper
1
-
Moist Balance Crisper
1
-
Temperature Adjust
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
4
-
- Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Door Basket
4
-
Twist Ice Maker
Yes
-
Drawer
2
-
Temperature Adjust
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
STANDARD
-
Energy Efficiency
Grade 1
-
Refrigerant
R600a
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Weight (kg)
113
NOTE
-
1
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
