Multi Door Refrigerator / Linear Inverter Compressor – 10 Years Warranty
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerator Type
Multi Door
-
Compressor
Linear Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Efficiency Class
Grade 1
-
Body Finish
Stainless Steel
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
382
-
Freezer
107
-
Refrigerator
242
-
Convertible Compartment
33
FEATURES
-
Total No Frost
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
ECO Function
Yes
-
Convertible Compartment
Yes
-
External LED Contorl Panel
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
6
-
Bioshield™
Yes
-
Interior LED Light
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
Yes
-
Auto Flip Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Egg Tray
2
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*H*D, mm)
703*1,850*685
-
Weight (kg)
110
