Multi Door Refrigerator / Linear Inverter Compressor – 10 Years Warranty

Multi Door Refrigerator / Linear Inverter Compressor – 10 Years Warranty

GR-B40CSSRJ

Multi Door Refrigerator / Linear Inverter Compressor – 10 Years Warranty

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Refrigerator Type

    Multi Door

  • Compressor

    Linear Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    Grade 1

  • Body Finish

    Stainless Steel

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    382

  • Freezer

    107

  • Refrigerator

    242

  • Convertible Compartment

    33

FEATURES

  • Total No Frost

    Yes

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • ECO Function

    Yes

  • Convertible Compartment

    Yes

  • External LED Contorl Panel

    Yes

  • Digital Temperature Sensors

    6

  • Bioshield™

    Yes

  • Interior LED Light

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    Yes

  • Auto Flip Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    2

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*H*D, mm)

    703*1,850*685

  • Weight (kg)

    110

