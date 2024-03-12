About Cookies on This Site

184L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GN-B202SQBB

184L Top Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Big Size
Veggie Box

The roomier vegetable
drawer offers a whole
28 liters of storage space.
You can load up on plenty of produce
with just one trip to the store and have
lots of room to keep it all fresh in the fridge.

Moist Balance Crisper™

The Moist Balance Crisper™ maintains an optimal level of moisture in the vegetable drawer. It ensures freshness longer, preventing frequent trips
to the grocery store.
Multi Air Flow<br>3

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and
circulate cool air to every corner of the
refrigerator, ensuring that each and every
food item is properly cooled.

The video shown for illustration purpose only. The product in the video may vary due to each country or region.

LED Lighting

LED lighting is more energy efficient and lasts longer than conventional bulbs. Top-mounted lights make even fully loaded refrigerators up to 2.5 times brighter compared to the other conventional ones.

* The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • Product Weight (kg)

    40

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 (Include Egg Tray)

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

