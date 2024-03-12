About Cookies on This Site

Top Freezer /Smart Inverter Compressor – 10 year warranty

Top Freezer /Smart Inverter Compressor – 10 year warranty

GN-M392RSHH

Top Freezer /Smart Inverter Compressor – 10 year warranty

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Refrigerator Type

    Top Freezer

  • Energy Grade

    1

  • Smart Inverter Compressor

    Yes

GROSS CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    346

  • Freezer

    101

  • Refrigerator

    245

STORAGE CAPACITY (L)

  • Total

    323

  • Freezer

    82

  • Refrigerator

    241

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*H*D, mm)

    608*1711*707

  • Weight (kg)

    65

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Electronic Temp. control

    Yes (Exterior)

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Green Ion Door Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf - Plastic

    1

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    2

  • Lamp

    Capsule LED

  • Ice maker - 1 Touch Twist

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    2

  • Door basket - Transparent

    4

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Fresh Room - Compartment

    Yes

  • Fruit & Vegetable box - One

    One

  • Egg tray

    1 (8 holes)

  • Fruit & Vegetable box - Glass/Plastic

    Glass

  • Cover TV

    Glass

  • Lamp

    Module LED

