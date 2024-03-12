We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Top Freezer /Smart Inverter Compressor – 10 year warranty
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerator Type
Top Freezer
-
Energy Grade
1
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
Yes
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
346
-
Freezer
101
-
Refrigerator
245
STORAGE CAPACITY (L)
-
Total
323
-
Freezer
82
-
Refrigerator
241
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*H*D, mm)
608*1711*707
-
Weight (kg)
65
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Electronic Temp. control
Yes (Exterior)
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Green Ion Door Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf - Plastic
1
-
Door Basket - Transparent
2
-
Lamp
Capsule LED
-
Ice maker - 1 Touch Twist
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
2
-
Door basket - Transparent
4
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Fresh Room - Compartment
Yes
-
Fruit & Vegetable box - One
One
-
Egg tray
1 (8 holes)
-
Fruit & Vegetable box - Glass/Plastic
Glass
-
Cover TV
Glass
-
Lamp
Module LED
