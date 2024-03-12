About Cookies on This Site

BH4030S

Specs

Reviews

Support

BH4030S

BH4030S

BH4030S

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    330W

  • Power Output - Front L/R

    42W x 2

  • Power Output - Center

    42W

  • Power Output - Surround

    42W x 2

  • Power Output - Sub-Woofer

    120W (Passive)

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • DLNA(Smart Share)

    DMP/ DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Contents

    CP

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search

    Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

  • Wireless speaker Tx dongle

    Yes

  • Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

    5.1

  • Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type

    Push in (Spring)

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart phone remote App

    Yes

  • Sound Privacy

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    2 sec↓

  • Warm booting

    3 sec↓

  • Booting Time

    5 sec↓

  • Loading Time

    10 sec↓

  • Firmware update

    Yes

  • Speaker Level Trim

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance(channel delay)

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound (direct key)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Progress Bar

    Yes

  • Thumbnail - Photo

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG-1

    Yes

  • Video - MP4

    Yes

  • Video - MOV

    Yes

  • Video - VOB

    VOB

  • Audio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio - FLAC

    Yes

GRAPHICS/SUBTITLE FORMAT

  • Text-based Subtitle

    Yes

  • 2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • GUI/ Menu (Language)

    Option

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • Resolution

    up to 1080p24/60Hz

  • VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • Photo Zoom

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

DISC PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • Initial logo

    Yes

  • BD - MHP-Like Interactivity

    Yes

  • BD - Simultaneous Playback

    Yes

  • BD - Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio

    Yes

  • BD - BD ROM profile

    5.0

  • BD - Still Picture

    PNG, JPEG, GIF

  • DVD - 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Trick Play - Fast Forward

    BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

  • Trick Play - Fast Back

    BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

  • Trick Play - Forward Slow

    BD, DVD(-VR)

  • Trick Play - Pause

    BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

  • Trick Play - Forward Step

    BD, DVD(-VR)

  • Search - Title/Track

    BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

  • Search - Chapter

    BD, DVD(-VR)

  • Search - Time

    BD, DVD(-VR)

  • Repeat Play - Title/Track

    HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

  • Repeat Play - Chapter

    HDMV, DVD(-VR)

  • Repeat Play - A-B

    HDMV, DVD(-VR)

  • Resume Stop

    DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA

  • Random

    CD-DA, MP3/WMA

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50 Stations

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    CD Type

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    CB1

  • Remote Control Unit - Unified

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    AAA*1

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front - Model Name

    S43S2-S

  • Front - SPL

    81dB

  • Front - System

    Closed type

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    2.5" Cone (1EA)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Front - Magnetic Shielding

    PERFECT-Shield

  • Rear - Model Name

    S43S2-S

  • Rear - SPL

    81dB

  • Rear - System

    Closed Type

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    2.5" Cone (1EA)

  • Rear - Impedance

  • Rear - Magnetic Shielding

    PERFECT-Shield

  • Center - Model Name

    S43S2-S

  • Center - SPL

    81dB

  • Center - System

    Closed type

  • Center - Woofer Unit

    2.5" Cone (1EA)

  • Center - Impedance

  • Center - Magnetic Shielding

    PERFECT-Shield

  • Subwoofer - Model Name

    S43S1-W

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    84dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    5.25 " Cone

  • Subwoofer - Impednace

  • Subwooder - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    360x60.5x304

  • Front Speaker

    74x128x66

  • Center Speaker

    74x128x66

  • Rear Speaker

    74x128x66

  • Subwoofer

    156X325X267

