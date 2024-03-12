We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HT806PM
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Total
850W
-
Power Output - Front
141WX2
-
Power Output - Center
141W
-
Power Output - Surround
141W X2
-
Power Output - Sub-Woofer
145W
FUNCTION
-
CD/DVD
Yes
-
Aux
Yes
-
Portable IN
Yes
-
FM radio
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio in - Analog
Aux
-
Audio in - Digital (Optical)
Yes
-
Video out - Comnposite
Yes
-
Video out - Component
Yes
-
Video out - HDMI
Yes
-
Video out - 1080i, 720p (up-conversion)
Yes
-
Video out - 1080p (up-conversion)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
Portable In Jack(3.5φ)
Yes
-
USB Jack
Yes
-
Mic Jack (6.3φ 2mic Gold)
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
DTS
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby PrologicⅡ
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)
Yes
-
VSM
Yes
DVD/CD/VCD PLAYER
-
Progressive Scan - NTSC
Yes
-
Progressive Scan - PAL
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Yes
-
DVD+RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
VCD
Yes
-
SVCD
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
Progressive JPEG
Yes
-
CDG
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
Wide Special
-
Power Off Consumption
1W↓
-
Power Consumption
95W↓
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
360x57x307
-
FrontSpeaker
200x550x200
-
CenterSpeaker
311x96x69
-
RearSpeaker
200x550x200
-
Subwoofer
216X382X312
