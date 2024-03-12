About Cookies on This Site

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Total

    850W

  • Power Output - Front

    141WX2

  • Power Output - Center

    141W

  • Power Output - Surround

    141W X2

  • Power Output - Sub-Woofer

    145W

FUNCTION

  • CD/DVD

    Yes

  • Aux

    Yes

  • Portable IN

    Yes

  • FM radio

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio in - Analog

    Aux

  • Audio in - Digital (Optical)

    Yes

  • Video out - Comnposite

    Yes

  • Video out - Component

    Yes

  • Video out - HDMI

    Yes

  • Video out - 1080i, 720p (up-conversion)

    Yes

  • Video out - 1080p (up-conversion)

    Yes

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • Portable In Jack(3.5φ)

    Yes

  • USB Jack

    Yes

  • Mic Jack (6.3φ 2mic Gold)

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • DTS

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby PrologicⅡ

    Yes

  • 2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)

    Yes

  • VSM

    Yes

DVD/CD/VCD PLAYER

  • Progressive Scan - NTSC

    Yes

  • Progressive Scan - PAL

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+R Double Layer

    Yes

  • DVD+RW

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • VCD

    Yes

  • SVCD

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • JPEG

    Yes

  • Progressive JPEG

    Yes

  • CDG

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    Wide Special

  • Power Off Consumption

    1W↓

  • Power Consumption

    95W↓

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    360x57x307

  • FrontSpeaker

    200x550x200

  • CenterSpeaker

    311x96x69

  • RearSpeaker

    200x550x200

  • Subwoofer

    216X382X312

