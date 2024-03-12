We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Stylish Hi-Fi Micro
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Poer Output-Total
5W+5W
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Out-Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
Yes
-
Audio In-USB
Yes
-
Speaker Out-Front L/R
Yes
-
Speaker Out-Surround L/R
Yes
-
Speaker Out
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
USB Plus
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
EQ Mode
User Mode/Flat/Pop/Classic/Rock/Drama/Jazz
-
XDSS Plus-XDSS
Yes
-
XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer
Yes
TUNER
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Band-AM(MW)
Yes
-
Band-FM
Yes
-
Band-FM OIRT
Yes
-
Band-RDS
Yes
-
Band
Yes
-
Preset-UP
Yes
-
Preset-DOWN
Yes
-
Preset-Station
Yes
-
Preset-Memory /Clear
Yes
-
Preset
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio Format
Yes
KARAOKE
-
test
No
ACCESSORY
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
AM Loop Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
PHYSICAL - SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
193x235x146
-
FrontSpeaker
144x238x134
-
System
2
