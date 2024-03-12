About Cookies on This Site

Micro Hi-Fi

Specs

Reviews

Support

Micro Hi-Fi

CM3430W

Micro Hi-Fi

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front (RMS 10%THD)

    5W X 2

  • Sub Woofer

    30W (Dual Woofer)

  • CD/DVD

    Yes/No

  • Tuner

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Portable In

    Yes

  • Airplay

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

    Φ3.5

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • iPod - Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad/Android

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Android - USB cable type

    Yes

  • Android - AOA

    Yes

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna

    FM

DISPLAY

  • Type

    New

  • Display Mode

    LCD

  • Dimmer

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Repeat 1/All

    Yes

  • Resume

    Yes

  • Program Play(track)

    Yes

  • Random Play

    Yes

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB

    Yes / No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • File delete

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • EQ Master-NORMAL

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Pop

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Classic

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Rock

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Auto EQ

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Natural EQ

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Bass Blast

    Yes

  • EQ Master-Loudness

    Yes

  • EQ Master-MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    23W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

  • Power off consumption

    1W↓

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM1 / 50kHz, 100kHz

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz (50kHz)

  • Preset-Station

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes

  • Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • Loading Type

    Slot

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • RCU - Model name

    CR6

  • RCU - Number of Key

    23key

  • RCU - Battery

    lithium-ion coin

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • System Model Name

    CM3330

  • Front Speaker - Model Name

    CMS3330F

  • Front Speaker - System

    3Way 2.1CH

  • Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    13mm Ferrite

  • Front Speaker - Mid Unit

    Ferrite 40x100mm Track Unit

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    3" Ferrite

  • Front Speaker - Impedance

    Front 6 Ohms * 2EA / SWF 8 Ohms * 2EA (Parallel)

PHYSICAL - SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    520 x 87 x 180

PHYSICAL - NET WEIGHT (KG)

  • Main

    3.7

