Micro Hi-Fi
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front (RMS 10%THD)
5W X 2
-
Sub Woofer
30W (Dual Woofer)
-
CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Tuner
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Portable In
Yes
-
Airplay
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
Φ3.5
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
iPod - Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad/Android
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Android - USB cable type
Yes
-
Android - AOA
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Radio Antenna
FM
DISPLAY
-
Type
New
-
Display Mode
LCD
-
Dimmer
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Resume
Yes
-
Program Play(track)
Yes
-
Random Play
Yes
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB
Yes / No
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
File delete
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
EQ Master-NORMAL
Yes
-
EQ Master-Pop
Yes
-
EQ Master-Classic
Yes
-
EQ Master-Rock
Yes
-
EQ Master-Jazz
Yes
-
EQ Master-Auto EQ
Yes
-
EQ Master-Natural EQ
Yes
-
EQ Master-Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQ Master-Loudness
Yes
-
EQ Master-MP3 Optimizer
Yes
POWER
-
Type
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
23W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
-
Power off consumption
1W↓
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM1 / 50kHz, 100kHz
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz (50kHz)
-
Preset-Station
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
Loading Type
Slot
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
MP3/WMA CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
RCU - Model name
CR6
-
RCU - Number of Key
23key
-
RCU - Battery
lithium-ion coin
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
SPEAKER
-
System Model Name
CM3330
-
Front Speaker - Model Name
CMS3330F
-
Front Speaker - System
3Way 2.1CH
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
13mm Ferrite
-
Front Speaker - Mid Unit
Ferrite 40x100mm Track Unit
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
3" Ferrite
-
Front Speaker - Impedance
Front 6 Ohms * 2EA / SWF 8 Ohms * 2EA (Parallel)
PHYSICAL - SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
520 x 87 x 180
PHYSICAL - NET WEIGHT (KG)
-
Main
3.7
