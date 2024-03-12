About Cookies on This Site

LG Potable Bluetooth Speaker Music Flow P7 (NP7550)

NP7550

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    184 x 55 x 63

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    0.71kg

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.0CH

  • Power Output (RMS 10%THD) - Total

    20W

  • Power Output (RMS 10%THD) - Front

    Yes (20W)

  • Power Output (RMS 10%THD) - Passive Radiator

    Yes (Dual)

DISPLAY

  • Type

    LED

BATTERY

  • Battery Capacity

    2600mAh

  • Battery Charging Time

    3hrs 40 mins

  • Battery Life

    9hrs

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)

    Yes

  • Power: microUSB 5 pin (Female)

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • LG Auto Sound Engine

    Yes

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Voice

    Yes

  • EQ - User EQ

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption:

    -

  • - Power-on mode (Charging status)

    10W

  • - (Battery status) Power-on mode

    2.5W

  • - (Battery status)Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function off)

    0.03W

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

  • SBC

    Yes

SMART UX

  • Easy Connection & Service:

    -

  • - Multipoint

    Yes

  • - Dual Play

    Yes

  • - Range of flow (Bluetooth proximity)

    Yes

  • Update Manager

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote app. (Android/iOS)

    Yes / Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • LGTV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Playback -----

    -----

  • - Repeat 1/All

    App

  • - Resume

    App

  • - Playlist Play

    App

  • - Random Play

    App

  • - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Set/App

  • - Play/Pause

    Set/App

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB cable detachable Adaptor

    Yes

  • micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)

    Yes

