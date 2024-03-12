We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Potable Bluetooth Speaker Music Flow P7 (NP7550)
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
184 x 55 x 63
-
Net Weight (Kg)
0.71kg
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.0CH
-
Power Output (RMS 10%THD) - Total
20W
-
Power Output (RMS 10%THD) - Front
Yes (20W)
-
Power Output (RMS 10%THD) - Passive Radiator
Yes (Dual)
DISPLAY
-
Type
LED
BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
2600mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
3hrs 40 mins
-
Battery Life
9hrs
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)
Yes
-
Power: microUSB 5 pin (Female)
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
LG Auto Sound Engine
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Voice
Yes
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption:
-
-
- Power-on mode (Charging status)
10W
-
- (Battery status) Power-on mode
2.5W
-
- (Battery status)Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function off)
0.03W
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
SBC
Yes
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service:
-
-
- Multipoint
Yes
-
- Dual Play
Yes
-
- Range of flow (Bluetooth proximity)
Yes
-
Update Manager
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote app. (Android/iOS)
Yes / Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
LGTV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Playback -----
-----
-
- Repeat 1/All
App
-
- Resume
App
-
- Playlist Play
App
-
- Random Play
App
-
- Skip - Fwd/Rev
Set/App
-
- Play/Pause
Set/App
-
Mute
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB cable detachable Adaptor
Yes
-
micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)
Yes
