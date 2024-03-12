LG Sound Bar SJ8

About Cookies on This Site

SJ8

BASIC INFO

  • Model Name

    SJ8

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Black

  • Matching TV Size (2017 TV)

    55 inch or above

SOUND SYSTEM

  • Channel

    4.1 ch Speaker System

OUTPUT POWER

  • Total

    300W

  • Front

    65W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    170W(Wireless)

WIRELESS

  • WiFi

    2.4G / 5G

  • Bluetooth

    4.0

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI Input

    1 (HDMI2.0, HDCP2.2)

  • HDMI Output

    1 (HDMI2.0, HDCP2.2)

  • 4K Pass Through

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD Display

SOUND MODE

  • 8K Sound

    24bit/192kHz Upscaling

  • 4K Sound

    24bit/96kHz

  • Sound Effect

    Adaptvie Sound Control (Default) / Standard / Bass Blast / Cinema

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Auto sound engine

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control with TV Remote

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes (Up to 192kHz)

  • OGG

    Yes(Up to 48kHz)

  • WAV

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC(MPEG4)

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • AIFF

    Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

  • Google Cast / Chrome Cast

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Embbeded Service

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Sound Bar

    22W

  • - Standby

    Below 0.5W

  • Subwoofer

    33W

DIMENSION(W X H X D)(MM)

  • Sound Bar

    1220 × 38 × 55

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Sound Bar

    2.7

  • Subwoofer

    4.3

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessories

    Simple Manual, Remote Control, Battery, Warranty Card, Optical Cable, Cable Management, Wall Mount Bracket

