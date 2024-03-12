We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1.2 Channel High Res Audio Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
with MERIDIAN
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater,
for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.
High Resolution Audio
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
High Resolution Audio delivers 192kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
Back of LG Soundbar in living room with gray sofa in the center. Graphics of the wavelength measuring the space are shown.
AI Room Calibration
Sound Suited to Your Space
Determine the best soundbar configuration for your space. Install knowing it also corrects fine sound distortion from objects in your room in only 15 seconds.
* AI Room Calibration is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Fully Enjoy Entertainment the Best Way Possible
HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed 5.1 ch audio, and even HBR(High Bit Rate) audio such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.
TV and Soundbar are seen from the front. TV shows man riding snowmobile in the snowy mountains. HDMI 2.1 logo is below TV.
* Image is simulated.
Connect More Conveniently
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
5.1.2
-
Output Power
570 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
Main
1443 x 63 x 146 mm
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
5.1.2
-
Output Power
570 W
-
Number of Speakers
11 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Movie
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/192kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
2
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes / -
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1443 x 63 x 146 mm
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
7.2 kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
19.3 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
75 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
