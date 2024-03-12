We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
UHD
-
Design
Metallic Design
-
Slim
Ultra Slim
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel
IPS 4K
-
Cinema 3D
-
-
Panel Type
True Black Panel
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Dimming
-
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception
DTMB
-
- EPG
Yes
-
- Data Broadcasting
MHEG
VIDEO
-
HDR
HDR Pro
-
Dolby Vision
-
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
ColorPrime
ColorPrime Pro
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
Color Depth
-
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Contrast Maximizer
-
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60fps, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60fps,8bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
DTS-HD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Harman/Kardon Sound
-
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ready
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync/ Bluetooth
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, RA
SMART TV
-
SmartTV Platform
WebOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
Ready
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
STB Control
Ready
-
My Channels
Yes
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA(Network File Browser)
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Speech To Text
ready
WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
CONNECTIVITY
-
RF In
1
-
HDMI
3
-
- HDR Support
3
-
- HDCP
Yes
-
- ARC
Yes
-
USB
2 (2.0 : 2)
-
Headphone out / Line out
-
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1 (Component Share)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Composite Share)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
ACCESSORY
-
3D Glasses
-
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Component Gender
-
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50/60Hz
-
Energy Label (VEELS)
Grade 1
DIMENSION(MM)
-
With Stand
1106 x 701 x 216
-
Without Stand
1106 x 646 x 77.2
WEIGHT(KG)
-
With Stand
12.3
-
Without Stand
12
WALL MOUNT (OPTIONAL)
-
Adjustable
LSW350B
-
Fixed
MSW240
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.