LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UB9500
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
3840x2160
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
UCI (ULTRA Clarity Index)
UCI 1250
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Photo, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i/1080p/722p
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.1Ch Speaker System (3way 5speakers)
-
SubWoofer/Woofer
Sub woofer
-
Audio Output
35W
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Audio device : Initial
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D HRZ
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
3D Moving picture format
Yes
SMART TV
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Finger Gesture
Ready
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
SMART TV (WEBOS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
LG Store - Premium
Yes
-
LG Store - 3D (3D Contents)
Yes
-
LG Store - Apps & Games
Yes
-
Live Menu - Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Google Dial
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Soft AP
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
- Internal Memory
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
- Absence Recognition
Yes
-
---- Watch & Record ----
----
-
- External Input watch & record
Yes
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD Resolution
1080p
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
HDMI (4K 60p)
3 (Side)
-
HDMI
1 (side)
-
USB 2.0
2 (Side)
-
USB 3.0
1 (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (V, Optical)
-
LAN
1 (Vertical)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Vertical)
-
RS232C
1 (Vertical)
ACCESSORIES
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F310 4EA
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1232*734*37
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1232*782*260
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
23.1
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
23.8
