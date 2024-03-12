We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SUPER UHD TV 65'' UF9500
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Digital - DTMB
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminace
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Prime
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
4.2Ch Speaker System (3 way 6 SPK)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Tweeter
Yes
-
SubWoofer
Yes
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Music Station
MR
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
MQS Upscaler (Matering Quality Sound)
Yes
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
3D Pattern Recognition
Yes
-
Normal Image View
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
MHL 3.X
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/In
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (4:4:4)
2
-
HDMI 4K(4:2:0) (HDCP2.2)
2
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3.0 (1)/2.0 (2)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Vertical, Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Vertical, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Vertical)
-
LAN
1 (Vertical)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Vertical)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Vertical, Phone Jack Type)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
MR15 (Black)
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F310 2EA
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
WiFi Dongle
Built-in
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1455 x 845 x 48.5
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1455 x 896 x 249
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
25.5
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
29.6
