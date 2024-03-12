32LE5300 LED-LCD TV

About Cookies on This Site

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    Mega

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • DivX

    HD DivX

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    6 Mode (Auto/Off/Minimum/Medium/Maxium/Screen Off)

  • EPG (DTV Only)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese/English

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Intelligent sensor,Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Sound Mode

    5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Spot Control

    Yes

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED-LCD TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    32

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Hz

    100Hz

SOUND

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    Infinite Sound

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • AV In

    Yes

  • Phone Jack (Component (Y,Pb,Pr))

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Cable In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out

    Optical

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (3)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    130W

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    10.5

  • Included stand

    12.65

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    784.6 x 499.5 x 39.9

  • Included stand WxHxD (mm)

    784.6 x 558.1 x 221.0

