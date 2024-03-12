Wireless iDTV

About Cookies on This Site

FEATURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    High

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • NetCast

    Yes

  • Wireless AV-Link ready (need to purchase Media Box)

    Yes

  • DivX

    HD DivX

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • EPG (DTV Only)

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Intelligent sensor,Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    47

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    8 Modes (Intelligent sensor,Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expser1, User2)

SOUND

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    Invisible Speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    Infinite Sound

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2)

  • Wireless Control

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Cable In

    Yes

  • AV In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2)

  • Digital Audio Out

    Optical

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (3)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • LAN

    Yes

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    250W

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    18.3

  • Included stand

    20.3

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1137x685x76.8

  • Included stand WxHxD (mm)

    1137 x 758 x 270

