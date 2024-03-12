We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LIVE)BORDERLESS™ finally, A Television Without A Border
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
2ms
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
10bit
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
-
Digital DVBT (MPEG4)
MPEG 2/4
-
Borderless Design
Yes
-
Life Span (hr)
30,000h
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Smart Energy Saving Plus
-
TruMotion
TruMotion 100Hz
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Swivel (°)
+20° / 20°
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
HD
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED-LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
47
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
NTSC RF 3.58
Yes
-
NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43
Yes
VIDEO
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/ 14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
9 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid,Standard, Natural, Cinema, Sport, Game,Expert1, Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
Dual XD Engine
XD Engine '08
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
SRS Trussuround XT
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
SVideo In
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
3
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
190W
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
24Kg
-
Included stand
28.5Kg
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1119.6 x 691.3 x 29.3
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
1119.6 x 752.1 x 286.5
