We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55LE5500 LED-LCD TV
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge LED
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
Mega
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
2.4ms
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
10bit
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
DivX
HD DivX
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
6 Mode (Auto/Off/Minimum/Medium/Maxium/Screen Off)
-
EPG (DTV Only)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese/English
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Intelligent sensor,Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Sound Mode
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Spot Control
Yes
-
Broadband
Yes
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED-LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
55
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Hz
100Hz
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
AV In
Yes
-
Phone Jack (Component (Y,Pb,Pr))
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2)
-
Wireless Control
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
Cable In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out
Optical
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (3)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
LAN
Yes
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
200W
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
1W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
29.8
-
Included stand
35.5
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1306.8 x 796.7 x 30.7
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
1306.8 x 867.7 x 328.0
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.