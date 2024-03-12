We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55-inch UD 3D TV, 55LM9600
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
ALEF
-
Dynamic MCI
1000
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes (Hongkong Only)
-
DTV Country
Yes (China/Hongkong)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
Speaker System
2 Way 5 speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
Yes (Vitural Surround)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
-- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
-- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
----- Smart TV
-----
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
----- Network
-----
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Yes (Set Built-in)
-
MHL
Yes
-
2nd TV Ready
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Media Link
Yes (HK Only)
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes (DLNA Certified)
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
WiFi Display
Yes (WiFi Display/Awind)
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
----- DVR
-----
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
Ready
-
----- USB
-----
-
USB Version (& Speed)
v2.0
-
USB Hub
Ready
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
----- Special
-----
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
CI Slot
1 (V) - China only
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
4 (V, w MHL)
-
USB 2.0
3 (V) - Available for USB Hub
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
Yes (2)
-
AV In
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (V, Optical)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
1 (V)
-
PC Audio Input
1 (V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
REMOTE CONTROL
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
# of 3D Glasses
4
POWER
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.1W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1233 x 708 x 38.4
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
1233 x 784 x 331
