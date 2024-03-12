About Cookies on This Site

LG LED LCD Monitor TV M50D Series

LG LED LCD Monitor TV M50D Series

M2450D

LG LED LCD Monitor TV M50D Series

FEATURE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    24

  • Panel

    TN

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.8M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.276*0.276

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness ()

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    170

  • Surface Treatment

    non Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Component

    Yes

  • USB Media

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Optical Out

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM Tuner input

    Yes

POWER

  • Consumption

    35W

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W

RESOLUTION

  • Analog

    1920x1080

  • Digital

    1920x1080

  • HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Component

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/Cinema/ Sport/ Game/ Expert1/ Expert2

  • Dolby Surround

    Surround X

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    569.9x180x435.8

  • Wall Mount

    Yes (200mmx100mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.43

STANDARD

  • Windows Vista

    Vista Basic

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

