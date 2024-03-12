We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D TV LM3450
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
42
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED
-
Dynamic MCI
100
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
-- MHEG
Hong Kong Only
-
DTV Country
China/Hong Kong
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
7W+7W
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes
-
Mute
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
AV In
1 (Componet)
-
HDMI 1.4
2(H)
-
USB 2.0
1 (V)
-
RF In
Yes (2)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (H)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
C-Con
-
# of 3D Glasses
2
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
972 x 571 x 86
-
SET (w/ stand WxHxD (mm)
972 x 635 x 212
