LG 42 inch LED TV LN5400

LG 42 inch LED TV LN5400

42LN5400

LG 42 inch LED TV LN5400

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    42

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Direct LED

  • Dynamic MCI (Hz)

    100

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes

  • Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • ----- Home Share -----

    -----

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • EPG (SI - 7 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • CI Slot

    Yes

  • HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

    1 (MHL)

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    1 (USB2.0)

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    Yes (2)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI (Simplink: HDMI CEC)

    1

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    968 x 579 x 79

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    968 x 629 x 236

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    9.3

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    10.4

