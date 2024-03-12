We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47 inch LED TV LN5400
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
47
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Direct LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
100
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
----- Home Share -----
-----
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPECIAL
-
EPG (SI - 7 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
CI Slot
Yes
-
HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
1 (MHL)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
1 (USB2.0)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
Yes (2)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI (Simplink: HDMI CEC)
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1079 x 629 x 80.5
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1079 x 694 x 263
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
13.1
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
14.5
