We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CURVED OLED TV 55'' EC93
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
1920x1080
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio device : Initial)
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes (Phone : 1st MR / Headphone : Initial)
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D HRZ
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
3D Moving picture format
WMV, H.264
SMART TV (WEBOS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
LG Store - Premium
Yes
-
LG Store - 3D (3D Contents)
Yes
-
LG Store - Apps & Games
Yes
-
Live Menu - Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Google Dial
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- Tag On : NFC
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- Internal Memory
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
---- Watch & Record ----
----
-
- External Input watch & record
Yes
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI.
3 (Side)
-
USB 2.0
3 (Side)
-
Headphone Out
RS-232C(Phone Jack) : 1(Side) Headphone out : 1(Side)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Vertical)
-
HDMI .
1 (Vertical)
-
LAN
1 (Vertical)
ACCESSORIES
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F314 1EA
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1225*715*44
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1225*753*204
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
14.7
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
16.7
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.