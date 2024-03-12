About Cookies on This Site

Enjoy large screen entertainment with PK550R Plasma TV

50PK550R

FEATURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    1500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Filter Type (x-Black / Glass)

    Glass

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes (All HDMI)

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    Yes

  • MPEG 2/4

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Moving Picture Playback

    Yes

  • Picture Still / Freeze

    Yes

  • Device (included USB Hub)

    USB Flash Memory, Card Reader, External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)

  • Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flash Back)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Plasma TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    50

VIDEO

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    Yes (W50~C50)

  • PictureStatusMode

    6 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Component/HDMI 720P,1080I,1080P

  • 100Hz Equivalent Driving

    Yes

  • Correspending 150Hz effect

    Yes

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes (600Hz Max)

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    Yes (White Wash/Orbiter/Inversion)

  • Altitude

    2,000m

  • Enhanced Line Doubler

    Yes

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    3D Noise Reduction (High/Medium/Low/Off)

  • Digital Comb Filter

    3D Comb Filter

  • DLTI(Digital Luminance Transient Improver)

    Yes

  • DCTI(Digital Color Transient Improver)

    Yes

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull Down Mode

    Yes

  • Picture Reset

    Yes

  • XD Color (Active Color Management)

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1920 * 1080 @ 60Hz

SOUND

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    Infinite Sound

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Intelligent Eye Mode

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • AV In

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2)

  • Digital Audio Out

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes

POWER

  • Consumption

    249W

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.1W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    31

  • Included stand

    28.6

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1171.4 x 724.4 x 55.3

  • Included stand WxHxD (mm)

    1171.4 x 786.2 x 309.7

