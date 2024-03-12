We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy large screen entertainment with PK550R Plasma TV
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
1500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Filter Type (x-Black / Glass)
Glass
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
Yes
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback
Yes
-
Picture Still / Freeze
Yes
-
Device (included USB Hub)
USB Flash Memory, Card Reader, External HDD(FAT32, NTFS)
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
Yes
-
Quick View (Flash Back)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Plasma TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
60
VIDEO
-
ColorTemperatureControl
Yes (W50~C50)
-
PictureStatusMode
6 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Component/HDMI 720P,1080I,1080P
-
100Hz Equivalent Driving
Yes
-
Correspending 150Hz effect
Yes
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz Max)
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
Yes (White Wash/Orbiter/Inversion)
-
Altitude
2,000m
-
Enhanced Line Doubler
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
3D Noise Reduction (High/Medium/Low/Off)
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
DLTI(Digital Luminance Transient Improver)
Yes
-
DCTI(Digital Color Transient Improver)
Yes
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
-
Picture Reset
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1920 * 1080 @ 60Hz
SOUND
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Intelligent Eye Mode
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes (2)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
POWER
-
Consumption
249W
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.1W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
45.9
-
Included stand
41.4
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1392 x 852 x 55.3
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
1392 x 915 x 384
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.