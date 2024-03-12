We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
Pre-order Gifts: Free 2024 iPad Air 11 and LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen
Offer valids until June 10. Please add StanbyME in “Add-on bundle” to the cart to enjoy the offer. iPad Air 11 will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.
97 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 4K Smart TV
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Feel the freedom of 4K wireless video & audio transfer
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Explore new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. Experience the freedom of 4K wireless video and audio transmission creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.
***97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.
*Source: Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless
For innovation that frees you
The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity. Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.
*Screen images simulated.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*****Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.
******97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.
Elegant partnerships showcase LG innovation
Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly
Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus
Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*Supported partnerships may differ by regions.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode
See authentic movie scenes,
not messy wires
Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.
A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Enticing soundscapes surround you
Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.
*Screen images simulated.
α11 AI Processor
The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with α5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
Syncs with how you watch
AI Picture Wizard
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Night
Day
AI Brightness Control
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Feel authentic realism
in every frame
*Screen images simulated.
Hear every detail of
the soundscape
*Screen images simulated.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on α11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Brightness Booster Max
An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.
*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.
SELF LIT OLED 4K
Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.
*Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
*Screen Images simulated.
**’Others’ refers to non-LG OLED technology.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
100% Color Fidelity & Volume
100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*Screen images simulated.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*****Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.
******97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.
The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by region and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.
1. Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2. In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
Key Specs
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2155 x 1240 x 28.2
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
57.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes (Hongkong only)
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes (Hongkong only)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2155 x 1240 x 28.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2155 x 1628 x 580
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1658 x 580
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
57.5
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
64.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
101.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
600 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50~60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Premium Magic Remote PM24 with NFC
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
