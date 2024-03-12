About Cookies on This Site

  • Pre-order Gifts: Free 2024 iPad Air 11 and LG StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen
    Offer valids until June 10. Please add StanbyME in “Add-on bundle” to the cart to enjoy the offer. iPad Air 11 will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.

83 Inch LG OLED evo M4 4K Smart TV

OLED83M4PCA

83 Inch LG OLED evo M4 4K Smart TV

(4)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED M4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, webOS Re:New Program logo, 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen, and a Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to a TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG OLED evo M4 shows purple and mint abstract artwork on screen, then the TV moves back and rotates to a 45-degree angle, revealing a Zero Connect Box in front of the TV. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV and red circles eminate. The purple and mint colors reflect on the space below the TV.

Feel the freedom of the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Experience new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. The world's first and only OLED TV with 4K 144Hz wireless video and audio transmission creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.

*Screen images simulated.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED M4 83 inch

Best of innovation
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED M4 65 inch

Honoree

CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

*Source: Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless

Four images are shown. The first shows a Zero Connect Box is placed in front of LG OLED evo M4 showing a dancer in a theatre on the screen and the words "Zero Connect" top left. The second shows a car racing game is shown on both the LG OLED evo M4 hung on the wall and a laptop in a living room, with a Zero Connect Box to the side and the words "Hassle Free" top left. The third shows a Zero Connect Box with multiple devices underneath highlighted in a darkened image of a living room and the words "Clutter Free" top left. The fourth shows LG OLED evo M4 within an angled perspective mounted on a wall and the words "Location Free" top left.
LG OLED evo M4 from a high angle with multiple consoles and devices connected to it by wires that look messy before fading away. Zero Connect Box fades in with neatly organised devices and consoles behind it, a red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV as the perspective swings down to show a full view of the TV.

Zero Connect

For innovation that frees you

Three images show a Zero Connect Box. The first shows a cable being plugged into the Zero Connect Box. The second shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a small table with devices underneath. The third shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a large table with devices and consoles underneath.

The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity.

Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.

*The image is for illustration only and may come with a different Zero Connect Box for LG OLED evo M4 with the image.

LG OLED evo M4 mounted on a living room wall and a games console and laptop connected by messy wires across the room. The console and laptop fade out, then fade in neatly organised with a Zero Connect Box on a table. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV and red circles eminate.

Hassle Free

Forget the hassle of reaching round the TV. Zero Connect Box comes with multiple console ports and connects wirelessly to devices for cable-free convenience.

LG OLED evo M4 mounted on a wall showing a man riding a motorbike on a dirt track, and devices connected to the TV by messy wires underneath. The devices fade and the shot zooms out to reveal a bright, modern living room and a Zero Connect Box on a table with devices neatly organised underneath. The image darkens briefly and highlights the Zero Connect Box and devices. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV and red circles eminate.

Clutter Free

Enjoy a tidy space with just one power cable to your TV, for seamless viewing with fewer distractions.

LG OLED evo M4 mounted on a wall and devices connected to the TV by messy wires underneath. A white graphic line passes across the image, the devices fade and a Zero Conenct Box appears on a small table. The image briefly darkens and only the TV and Zero Connect Box are highlighted. Everything fades, then the TV and Zero Connect Box reappear highlighted in different locations. The image brightens again.

Location Free

Adjust the placement of your LG OLED evo M TV and fix your space how you like it, with the Zero Connect Box.

*Screen images simulated.

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly

Ultimate Gaming

Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus

Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. NVIDIA G-SYNC logo and FreeSync Premium logo in the top right corner.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG OLED evo M4 excluded.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay on the left. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game on the right.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" on the left. A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails on the right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by regions.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

See authentic movie scenes,
not messy wires

Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

LG OLED evo M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

*Screen images simulated.

α11 AI Processor

The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

LG's α11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The AI Processor lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with α5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

Three images are shown. The first shows an LG OLED evo M4 in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. The second shows a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. The third shows an LG OLED evo M4 as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery features 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED evo M4 in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED evo M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of a sailboat in the ocean is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG OLED evo M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of a sailboat in the ocean is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Brightness Control

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism
in every frame

A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.

AI Super Upscaling

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

A man with closed eyes and a sad expression in a cool blue space with a gritty and atmospheric vibe.

AI Director Processing

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance. 

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG OLED evo M4 shows musicians on screen as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A woman singing with a microphone in her hand and orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

AI Voice Remastering

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED evo M4 showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on α11 AI Processor.

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Brightness Booster Max

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG OLED evo M4 is not included.

**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG OLED evo M4 is not included.

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

A whale jumping out of the ocean against a black backdrop. The words "up to 150% brighter" appear above the whale and becomes brighter.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

A side view of 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.

*Screen images simulated.

The words "PERFECT BLACK" appear in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Infinite Contrast

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

*Screen images simulated.

**’Others’ refers to non-LG OLED technology.

***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.

****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. 

On the left, a conventional TV showing a tennis player in a stadium with room reflection on the screen. On the right, LG OLED evo M4 showing the same image of a tennis player in a stadium with no room reflection, and the image looks brighter and more colorful.

Reflection Free

Crisp OLED clarity in any light. LG OLED evo M4 prevents 99% of light reflections on the screen, making them appear dimmer and less intrusive, even in sun-drenched rooms. See the brightest picture without distractions, certified by Intertek.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 77/65/55 inch OLED G4.

***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be ﻿different based on actual conditions.

LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

LG OLED evo M4 within an angled perspective flat against the wall of a bright, modern apartment.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

On the left, an LG OLED evo M4 within an angled perspective close-up, flat against a marbled wall showing how it merges with the wall. On the right, an LG OLED evo M4 mounted flat against a wall and a Zero Connect Box placed in front with devices tucked neatly underneath.

Clean looks at one with the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³. 

*Bezel size differs by series and size. 

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 65 inch to 97 inch.

*97 inch model is available only on LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, and 83/77/65 inch models are LG OLED evo M4.

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED evo M4's varying sizes, showing OLED evo M4 83 inch, OLED evo M4 77 inch, OLED evo M4 65 inch, and LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch.
LG OLED TV showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by region and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in regions that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

2.In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.                             

3.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details. 

Print

Key Specs

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1847 x 1067 x 28.0

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    40.2

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (Up to 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes (Hongkong only)

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1847 x 1067 x 28.0

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    40.2

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    58.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

