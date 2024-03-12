We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HD TV
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
1500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
180/180
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Full HD
Yes
-
600Hz Subfield Driving
Yes
-
Life Span (hr)
100,000h
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Smart Energy Saving Plus
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Swivel (°)
+20° / 20°
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
SD
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback
Yes
-
Picture Still / Freeze
Yes
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Plasma TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
60
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
NTSC RF 3.58
Yes
-
NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43
Yes
-
PAL B/G, D/K, I
Yes
VIDEO
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
5 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
SRS Trussuround XT
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV Out
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
473.1W
-
Standby (Off mode)
0.1W↓
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.2W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
47.16
-
Included stand
53.06
-
Packing
59.8
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1468x949.5x88.5
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
1468*1028.8*395.5
-
Packing
1615x515x1140
