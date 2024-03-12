We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9 (Made in Korea, Iron Grey)
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
Product Type
CordZero™ A9
Motor
Smart Inverter Motor™
Cyclone System
Multi Turbo Cyclone
Charging Time
3.5Hr
Noise Level
Min. 75db
Dust Tank Capacity (L)
0.4
Indicator
3 LED
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
105 x 215 x 295
Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg)
2.7
DESIGN & CONVENIENCE
Color
Vintage Wine, Iron Grey
Handling
Opti-balanced handle™
Telescopic Extension Pipe
4-step telescopic pipe
Dust Bin
Hassle-Free Dust Bin
Washable Filter
High Efficiency Dust Collector Filter
Charging
Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation
RUN TIME*
Normal Mode
40min*
Power Mode
9min
Turbo Mode
6min
5-STEPS FILTRATION SYSTEM
PM2.5 Filtering
99.9%
PM0.3 Filtering
99.97%
ACCESSORY
Power Drive Nozzle™
Yes
Bedding Power Punch™
Yes
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
Mattress Tool
Yes
Hard Dust Tool
Yes
Charging Station
Yes
Battery
2 (Lithium-ion)
Filter
2
HEPA Filter
Yes
NOTE
*
When operating without Power Drive Nozzle & Bedding Power Punch.
*NOTE
10 years warranty on Motor
This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
