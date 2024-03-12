About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9N (Fantasy Silver)

LG CordZero™ A9N (Fantasy Silver)

The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.

AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean

Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.
Smart Inverter Motor with AEROScience™
Powerful, Durable

Smart Inverter Motor with AEROScience™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

web-LG-CordZeroA9-Bnner-3

*Customers will need to purchase Power Drive Mop additionally

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Bedding Power Punch

4,000 vibration with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.
A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

5-Step Filtration Filter up to 99.9% PM0.3 Particles^

Dust and larger dirt particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, smaller particles including fine dust are then filtered in step 4-5.

^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

Height Adjustable and
Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.

Store, Charge Anywhere.

Store, Charge Anywhere.

The charging stand has three storage options: Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation.

The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.

AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean

Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Fantasy Silver

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Fantasy Silver

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087958836

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Single)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    50

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 270 x 1120

  • Weight (kg)

    2.7

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    No

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    No

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    No

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

  • Steam Mop Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    0

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    160

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Cleaning History

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

