LG CordZero™ A9N (Fantasy Silver)
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Customers will need to purchase Power Drive Mop additionally
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
230426_Global Step UP POP_Proposal
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Fantasy Silver
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Kompressor Technology
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Fantasy Silver
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806087958836
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
50
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 270 x 1120
-
Weight (kg)
2.7
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
No
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
No
-
Kompressor Technology
No
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
No
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
LED Lighting Wide Nozzle
No
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
-
Steam Mop Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
-
Max Suction Power (W)
160
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Cleaning History
No
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
No
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
Buy Directly
A9N-LITE
LG CordZero™ A9N (Fantasy Silver)