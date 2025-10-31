About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) + PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) Bundle Set

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) + PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) Bundle Set

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) + PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) Bundle Set

A9X-STEAMZ7
Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • Auto Empty / UVC LED
  • Steam Power Mop
  • Wide Slim Nozzle
  • Aero V Pet Filter
  • DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster
  • Slim and premium design
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of A9X-STEAM

A9X-STEAM

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green)
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Pet Air Purifier {AS55GGSY0.AHK}

AS55GGSY0

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)

LG A9X features that you'll love

This image shows the dust automatically emptying when connected to the All-in-One Tower.

Hands-free Auto Dust Emptying

Wide Slim Nozzle

Large image of Wide Slim Nozzle

Wide Slim Nozzle

Reach into tight spaces.

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

LG Kompressor™

Up to 2.4× more bin capacity

This image shows the Steam Power Mop Nozzle with the expression of steam heat.

Steam Power Mop

Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions

LG air purifier with Aero V Pet Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

Aero V Pet Filter

Showcasing LG air purifier's Dual Airflow and Clean Booster, releasing clean air upward and downward

DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster

LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

Slim and premium design

LG air purifier's one-touch detachable head, allowing easy removal for convenient cleaning

Easy-to-clean air purifier

Print

Key Specs

MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)

Calming Green

FEATURES (CLEANER) - 5-Step Filtration System

Yes

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Calming Green

Body Color (Tower)

Calming Green

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096526477

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Cleaning Brush

No

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2 (Dual)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

30

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

15

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

6

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Low power Mode)

60

Max Run Time(min/battery)(Low power Mode + Nozzle)

20

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

265 x 1100(865) x 305

Weight (kg)

2.5

Product Height (mm) (Max)

1100

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

255 x 1009 x 297

Weight (kg)

9.2

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Thumb Touch Control

Yes

Dual PowerPack

Yes

5-Step Filtration System

Yes

AEROSCIENCE

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Charging and Storage

All-in-One Tower

Clogged Objects Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone

Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

Yes

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

Auto Stop&Go

Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

All-in-One Tower

Yes

3-Step Filtration System

Yes

Accessories Storage

Yes

Auto-Empty Charge Stand

Yes

Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

No

Capacitive Touch Controls

Yes

Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

Yes

Nano LED

No

UVC LED

Yes

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

Bedding Nozzle

Yes

LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

Yes

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

No

Steam Mop Nozzle

Yes

Spray Mop Nozzle

No

LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

No

Smart Steam Mop

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Accessory Bag

No

Extra Pre-filter

No

Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

No

Extendable Hose Extension

No

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Flexible Crevice Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

4

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.5

Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

1.25

Max Suction Power (W)

280

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

Empty Mode

Auto / Manual

Bag Capacity (L)

2.5

Empty Cycle Time (s)

30

Power Consumption (A) (Charging)

1.15

Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)

7.0

Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)

1700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Cleaning History

Yes

Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

Yes

Filter Cleaning Guide

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

Recommended area (㎡)

52.8

Power input (W)

55

Power Supply (V/Hz)

100-240V~ 50/60Hz

CADR (CMH)

411

CADR (CMM)

6.86

Color

Sand Beige

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Energy Grade

-

Exterior Design

No

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

CASR (CMM)

No

Noise (High / Low, dB)

52 / 21

FEATURES

360˚ Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Ionizer

Yes

Odor Display

Yes

Pet Mode

Yes

Remote controller

No

Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor / Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

Sleep Mode

Yes

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

UVnano

Yes

Voice guidance

No

Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Fan Mode / Purification Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Mood Lighting

Yes

UWB Sensor

No

Purification Mode/Booster

Yes

SMART FEATURES

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Auto On / Off

Yes

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series V-Pet Filter X 2 EA, Safe Plus Pre Filter

Filter Grade

H13

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

9.3

Weight_Shipping (kg)

12.2

Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

240 x 997 x 240

Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

335 x 1063 x 330

Weight_Net (g)

12200

ACCESSORIES

Moving Wheel

Sold Seperately

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

[ST11]BAF Certification

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Country of Origin

Korea

