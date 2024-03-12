We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BD350
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption
23W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x35x200
-
Weight(Kg)
2.7
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV
-
BD-RE
MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV
-
DVD (PAL)
Include Dual Layer
-
DVD (NTSC)
Include Dual Layer
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
MP3, JPEG, WMA, PNG, DivX
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/DVD-R
Include Dual Layer
-
DTS CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA Essential
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
DTS
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Down Sampling
48/ 96 kHz 16bit
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Video - NTSC/ PAL Hz
60Hz/ 50Hz
-
Video - VBI
Yes
-
Video DAC
108MHZ/10 bit
-
Audio- S/N Ratio
100db
-
Audio - DAC
Yes
INTERACTIVE CONTENTS
-
MHP-Like Interactivity
Yes
-
Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
Yes
-
BD ROM profile
1.1 profile
-
Still Picture
PNG, JPEG
-
Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Quick loading
20 sec
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Audio L/R
Yes
-
Coaxial
Yes
-
HDMI
Ver 1.3
