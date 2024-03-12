About Cookies on This Site

  • Product Type

    Blu-ray Player

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption

    23W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x35x200

  • Weight(Kg)

    2.7

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV

  • BD-RE

    MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV

  • DVD (PAL)

    Include Dual Layer

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Include Dual Layer

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    MP3, JPEG, WMA, PNG, DivX

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/DVD-R

    Include Dual Layer

  • DTS CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA Essential

    Yes

AV FEATURE

  • Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

  • Video - xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video - Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Audio - Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio - Re-Encoder

    DTS

  • Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Audio - Down Sampling

    48/ 96 kHz 16bit

  • Audio - Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Video - NTSC/ PAL Hz

    60Hz/ 50Hz

  • Video - VBI

    Yes

  • Video DAC

    108MHZ/10 bit

  • Audio- S/N Ratio

    100db

  • Audio - DAC

    Yes

INTERACTIVE CONTENTS

  • MHP-Like Interactivity

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip

    Yes

  • BD ROM profile

    1.1 profile

  • Still Picture

    PNG, JPEG

  • Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Timer Bar

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Quick loading

    20 sec

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

FRONT PANEL

  • USB

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Video out - Composite

    Yes

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Coaxial

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Ver 1.3

