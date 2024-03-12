We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Blu-Ray high definition player with YouTube
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
Yes
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Language
Yes
-
full HD Up-scaling
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x54x245
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD+R(Double)
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Down Sampling
Yes
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
GUI
-
Language
Eng_Chin(Simplified Chinese)_Chin(Trad. Chinese)
INTERACTIVE CONTENTS
-
Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
Yes
-
BD ROM profile
2.0 profile
-
Still Picture
PNG, JPEG, GIF
CONVENIENCE
-
USB Playback
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Progressive scan
Yes
-
1080p out
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Resume
Yes
-
x1.5 Audio/Video
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Yes
-
Power On/Off
Yes
-
Power LED
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Digital Audio Out - Optical
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
Video out - Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Brand
LG
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Battery(Size "AAA")
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.