LG BH100 DVD Player
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Language
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
Hybrid Disc ( BD+DVD)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
GUI
-
Language
Eng_Ger_Fre_Spa_Ita
CONVENIENCE
-
Progressive scan
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Resume
Yes
-
x1.5 Audio/Video
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Yes
-
Power On/Off
Yes
-
Power LED
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Brand
LG
-
Battery(Size "AAA")
Yes
