About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9.1Ch 3D Blu ray Home Theatre

Specs

Reviews

Support

9.1Ch 3D Blu ray Home Theatre

BH9520TW

9.1Ch 3D Blu ray Home Theatre

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Ch

    7.1Ch (Virtual 9.1Ch)

  • Power Output - Total

    1100W

  • Power Output - Front

    140W x2 / 70W x2

  • Power Output - Center

    140W

  • Power Output - Sub-Woofer

    180W(Passive)

  • Power Output - wireless Rear L/R

    180W x2

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    Yes / Yes

NETWORK

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Yes

  • Wired

    Yes

  • DLNA - DMP

    Yes

  • DLNA - DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

    Yes

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Contents

    Yes

  • LG Apps

    Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    Yes (2)

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • HDMI - Input

    Yes (2)

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Share 1.0

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Smart phone remote control support

    Yes

  • iPod,iPhone,iPad via 1 USB connection

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • Optical (direct key)

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - RMVB

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio - FLAC

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Front Speaker

    280x1330x280

  • Center Speaker

    412x82x73

  • Rear Speaker

    280x1330x280

  • Subwoofer

    251x336x347

Our Picks for You 