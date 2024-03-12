We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SMART 3D BLU-RAY™ PLAYER
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Dimensions
430 x 43.5 X 205 (mm)
-
Weight
1.55 Kg
-
MD Type
Tray
-
Display
LED Clock (Green)
-
Front Key
4ea
IN/OUT
-
HDMI Output
Yes
-
Audio Out: Optical
Yes
-
USB
1ea
-
Ethernet
Yes
POWER
-
Type
SMPS
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Wi-Fi direct
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA
DMP / DMR
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
RCU / Battery
Yes
-
Owners Manual
Simple type
CONVENIENCE
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
Set Up Wizard
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Time bar
Yes
-
Firmware Update (Network / Disc / USB)
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
LG Remote App
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
DVD/HDMV
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
USB Keyboard/ Mouse
Yes/Yes
LG SMART FUNCTIONS
-
Premium Contents (CP)
CP
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
Full Browser
Flash 10/ HTML 5 support
-
All-in-One Search
CP / Apps / WEB / Auto Text
-
Ad
Yes
GUI
-
Home Menu
Icon Type
-
Language
Hong Kong
-
Initial Logo
Yes
-
Thumbnail
Music / Photo
-
MP3ID Tag Display
Yes
-
Photo slide show with music
Yes
PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD profile
5.0
-
USB playback
Yes
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Yes
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Yes
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
PLAYABLE DECODING FORMAT
-
Movie -----
-----
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX & DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVC Rec
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
RMVB
Option
-
WMV
Yes
-
3GP
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
TS
Yes
-
DAT
Yes
-
Music -----
-----
-
LPCM
Bitstream / Decoding
-
Dolby Digital
Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)
-
Dolby TrueHD
Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)
-
DTS
Bitstream / Decoding
-
DTS2.0+Digital Out
Decoding
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Bitstream
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Decoding
-
MP3
Decoding
-
WMA
Decoding
-
AAC
Decoding
-
FLAC
Decoding
-
Photo -----
-----
-
JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO
Yes / Yes / Yes / No
VIDEO FEATURES
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Digital Cinema 4K upscaling
Yes
-
2D to 3D Conversion
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Deep Color
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
