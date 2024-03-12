We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DP522 DVD Player
All Spec
R/PANEL
-
Video Out: Composite
Yes
-
Video Out: Component
Yes
-
Video Out: HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Out: Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out: Coaxial
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Tool
U2-1
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Zoom
Yes
-
Book Marker
Yes
-
Book Marker Search
Yes
-
Last Condition memory (1EA)
Yes
-
Resume/Stop
Yes
-
Quick Loading
Yes
-
Subtitle Still
Yes
-
Initial Logo
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow Effect
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
Slow(Fwd)
Yes
-
Repeat
Yes
-
Program
Yes
-
# of Programmable Track
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Yes
-
Black Level Adjustment
Yes
-
Vocal On/Off
Yes
-
480p to 1080i Up conversion
Yes
-
DRC On/Off
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
Dual Disc
Yes
-
CD-G
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID TAG
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
MPEG4
Yes
AV FEATURES
-
Video DAC
108MHZ/14 bit
-
Video - Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Audio - DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - DTS Digital Out
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Set(WxHxD)
360x35x195
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.