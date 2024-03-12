LG DP522 DVD Player

About Cookies on This Site

R/PANEL

  • Video Out: Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out: Component

    Yes

  • Video Out: HDMI

    Yes

  • Audio Out: Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Out: Coaxial

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCU - Tool

    U2-1

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Zoom

    Yes

  • Book Marker

    Yes

  • Book Marker Search

    Yes

  • Last Condition memory (1EA)

    Yes

  • Resume/Stop

    Yes

  • Quick Loading

    Yes

  • Subtitle Still

    Yes

  • Initial Logo

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow Effect

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • Slow(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Repeat

    Yes

  • Program

    Yes

  • # of Programmable Track

    Yes

  • A-B Repeat

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Yes

  • Black Level Adjustment

    Yes

  • Vocal On/Off

    Yes

  • 480p to 1080i Up conversion

    Yes

  • DRC On/Off

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • Dual Disc

    Yes

  • CD-G

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID TAG

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • JPEG

    Yes

  • MPEG4

    Yes

AV FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    108MHZ/14 bit

  • Video - Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • Audio - DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS Digital Out

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Set(WxHxD)

    360x35x195

