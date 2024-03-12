We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DV582H
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
DVD Player
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption
9W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x35x195
-
Weight(Kg)
1.7
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3 ID Tag
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video DAC
108MHZ/14 bit
-
Video - Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Audio - DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - DTS Digital Out
Yes
GUI
-
Graphic User interface
Yes
-
Language
English/Sim Chi/Trad Chi
-
Initial Language
User Choice
CONVENIENCE
-
Zoom
Yes
-
Book Marker
Yes
-
Book Marker Search
Yes
-
Last Condition memory (1EA)
Yes
-
Resume/Stop
Yes
-
Quick Loading
Yes
-
Subtitle Still
Yes
-
Initial Logo
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow Effect
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
Slow(Fwd)
Yes
-
Slow(Rev)
Yes
-
Skip(Fwd)
Yes
-
Skip(Rev)
Yes
-
Repeat
Yes
-
Program
Yes
-
# of Programmable Track
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Yes
-
Black Level Adjustment
Yes
-
Vocal On/Off
Yes
-
PBC On/Off
Yes
-
DRC On/Off
Yes
-
480p to 1080i Up conversion
Yes
-
Audio CD Ripping
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Tool .
8
-
Display
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
Skip(Fwd)
Yes
-
Skip(Rev)
Yes
-
USB
Yes
TERMINAL
-
Digital Audio Out - Optical
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
USB
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Tool
U2-1
-
RCU - Type
Unified
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
Battery(Size ''AAA'')
Yes
