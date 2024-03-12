About Cookies on This Site

350W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater System

HT305SU

HT305SU

350W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater System

SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT

  • NTSC/PAL - up to 1080p

    HDMI(1080p) / Component(1080i)

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • Mic - Jack Type

    φ6.3 X 2

  • Mic - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Mic - Echo Volume

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes/No

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+R Double Layer

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • JPEG

    Yes

  • Progressive JPEG

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front - SPL

    80dB

  • Front - System

    Closed type

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    3" PARABOLA

  • Front - Impedance

  • Front - Magnetic Shielding

    Shielded Type

  • Rear - SPL

    80dB

  • Rear - System

    Closed Type

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    '3" PARABOLA

  • Rear - Impedance

  • Rear - Magnetic Shielding

    Shielded Type

  • Center - SPL

    80dB

  • Center - System

    Closed type

  • Center - Woofer Unit

    3" PARABOLA

  • Center - Impedance

  • Center - Magnetic Shielding

    Shielded Type

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    84dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    6 "

  • Subwoofer - Impednace

  • Subwooder - Magnetic Shielding

    Semi-Shield

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    360x58.5x310

  • Subwoofer

    156X325X320

  • FrontSpeaker

    107x107x102

  • CenterSpeaker

    107x107x102

  • RearSpeaker

    107x107x102

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Poer Output - Sub-oofer

    75W

  • Type

    Blu-ray Home Theatre System

  • Power Output - Center

    45W

  • Power Output - Front

    45W x 2

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    350W

  • Power Output - Surround

    45Wx2

SOUND MODE

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • PL2 Movie

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)

    Yes

  • PL2 Music

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

