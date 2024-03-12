We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
350W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater System
All Spec
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
NTSC/PAL - up to 1080p
HDMI(1080p) / Component(1080i)
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
Mic - Jack Type
φ6.3 X 2
-
Mic - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Mic - Echo Volume
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes/No
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
Progressive JPEG
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front - SPL
80dB
-
Front - System
Closed type
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" PARABOLA
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
Shielded Type
-
Rear - SPL
80dB
-
Rear - System
Closed Type
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
'3" PARABOLA
-
Rear - Impedance
4Ω
-
Rear - Magnetic Shielding
Shielded Type
-
Center - SPL
80dB
-
Center - System
Closed type
-
Center - Woofer Unit
3" PARABOLA
-
Center - Impedance
4Ω
-
Center - Magnetic Shielding
Shielded Type
-
Subwoofer - SPL
84dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 "
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
8Ω
-
Subwooder - Magnetic Shielding
Semi-Shield
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
360x58.5x310
-
Subwoofer
156X325X320
-
FrontSpeaker
107x107x102
-
CenterSpeaker
107x107x102
-
RearSpeaker
107x107x102
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Poer Output - Sub-oofer
75W
-
Type
Blu-ray Home Theatre System
-
Power Output - Center
45W
-
Power Output - Front
45W x 2
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
350W
-
Power Output - Surround
45Wx2
SOUND MODE
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
PL2 Movie
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)
Yes
-
PL2 Music
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
