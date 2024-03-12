We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
850W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
Half Tall + Satellite; Parabola
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
850W
-
Power Output - Front
136W x 2
-
Power Output - Center
136W
-
Power Output - Surround
136W x 2
-
Poer Output - Sub-oofer
170W
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Speaker Level Trim
Yes
-
Test Tone
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
Mic - Jack Type
Yes (2)
-
Mic - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Mic - Echo Volume
Yes
-
Dynamic Range (On/Off)
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
-
PL2 Music
Yes
-
PL2 Movie
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
Progressive JPEG
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
Wide Special
-
Power Off Consumption
0.09W ↓
-
Power Consumption
110W
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front - SPL
81dB
-
Front - System
Bass Reflex
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
1" Silk Dome
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" Parabola (2EA)
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Bass Reflex
-
Rear - Tweeter Unit
1" Silk Dome
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
'3" PARABOLA
-
Rear - Impedance
4Ω
-
Center - SPL
81dB
-
Center - System
Closed type
-
Center - Tweeter Unit
1" Silk Dome
-
Center - Woofer Unit
3" PARABOLA (2EA)
-
Center - Impedance
4Ω
-
Subwoofer - SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7" Cone
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
3Ω
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
430x62.5x281
-
FrontSpeaker
200x573x200
-
CenterSpeaker
310x90x75
-
RearSpeaker
125x245x125
-
Subwoofer
190x385x278
