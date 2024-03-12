About Cookies on This Site

850W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater

HT805PM

HT805PM

All Spec

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Type

    Half Tall + Satellite; Parabola

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    850W

  • Power Output - Front

    136W x 2

  • Power Output - Center

    136W

  • Power Output - Surround

    136W x 2

  • Poer Output - Sub-oofer

    170W

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Speaker Level Trim

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • Mic - Jack Type

    Yes (2)

  • Mic - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Mic - Echo Volume

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range (On/Off)

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

  • PL2 Music

    Yes

  • PL2 Movie

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • JPEG

    Yes

  • Progressive JPEG

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    Wide Special

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.09W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    110W

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front - SPL

    81dB

  • Front - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Front - Tweeter Unit

    1" Silk Dome

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    3" Parabola (2EA)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Rear - SPL

    82dB

  • Rear - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Rear - Tweeter Unit

    1" Silk Dome

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    '3" PARABOLA

  • Rear - Impedance

  • Center - SPL

    81dB

  • Center - System

    Closed type

  • Center - Tweeter Unit

    1" Silk Dome

  • Center - Woofer Unit

    3" PARABOLA (2EA)

  • Center - Impedance

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    83dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    7" Cone

  • Subwoofer - Impednace

    3Ω

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    430x62.5x281

  • FrontSpeaker

    200x573x200

  • CenterSpeaker

    310x90x75

  • RearSpeaker

    125x245x125

  • Subwoofer

    190x385x278

