About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1100W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater System

Specs

Reviews

Support

1100W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater System

HT905TA

1100W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater System

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Type

    DVD Home Theatre System

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    1100W

  • Power Output - Front

    180W x 2

  • Power Output - Center

    180W

  • Power Output - Surround

    180Wx2

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    Yes (2)

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Mic - Echo Volume

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

  • Game Equalizer

    Yes

  • Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • PL2 Music

    Yes

  • PL2 Movie

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes/No

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+R Double Layer

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • JPEG

    Yes

  • Progressive JPEG

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    Wide Special

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.09W↓

  • Power Consumption

    150W

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    CB2

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front - SPL

    82dB

  • Front - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Front - Tweeter Unit

    2" Cone

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    3" Cone (2EA)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Front - Magnetic SBielding

    Non-Shield

  • Rear - SPL

    82dB

  • Rear - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Rear - Tweeter Unit

    2" Cone

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    3" Cone (1EA)

  • Rear - Impedance

  • Rear - Magnetic SBielding

    Non-Shield

  • Center - SPL

    82dB

  • Center - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Center - Tweeter Unit

    2" Cone

  • Center - Woofer Unit

    3" Cone (2EA)

  • Center - Impedance

  • Center - Magnetic SBielding

    Shielded Type

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    83dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    7" Cone

  • Subwoofer - Impednace

    3Ω

  • Subwooder - Magnetic SBielding

    Non-Shield

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    430x62.5x281

  • FrontSpeaker

    270x1052x225

  • CenterSpeaker

    320x102x85

  • RearSpeaker

    270x1052x225

  • Subwoofer

    190x385x318

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50

  • Clear

    Yes

  • External FM/MW Antenna

    Yes/No

Our Picks for You 