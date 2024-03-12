We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1100W 5.1CH DVD Home Theater System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Type
DVD Home Theatre System
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1100W
-
Power Output - Front
180W x 2
-
Power Output - Center
180W
-
Power Output - Surround
180Wx2
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
Yes (2)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
Mic - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Mic - Echo Volume
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
-
Game Equalizer
Yes
-
Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
PL2 Music
Yes
-
PL2 Movie
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes/No
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
Progressive JPEG
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
Wide Special
-
Power Off Consumption
0.09W↓
-
Power Consumption
150W
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
CB2
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front - SPL
82dB
-
Front - System
Bass Reflex
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
2" Cone
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (2EA)
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Front - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Bass Reflex
-
Rear - Tweeter Unit
2" Cone
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (1EA)
-
Rear - Impedance
4Ω
-
Rear - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
-
Center - SPL
82dB
-
Center - System
Bass Reflex
-
Center - Tweeter Unit
2" Cone
-
Center - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (2EA)
-
Center - Impedance
4Ω
-
Center - Magnetic SBielding
Shielded Type
-
Subwoofer - SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7" Cone
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
3Ω
-
Subwooder - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
430x62.5x281
-
FrontSpeaker
270x1052x225
-
CenterSpeaker
320x102x85
-
RearSpeaker
270x1052x225
-
Subwoofer
190x385x318
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
Clear
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
Yes/No
