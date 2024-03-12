About Cookies on This Site

LG Blu-ray Player UP970

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Blu-ray Player UP970

UP970

LG Blu-ray Player UP970

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    Tray

  • Display

    LED

  • Operation

    Button / Remote

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD Profile

    6.0

  • Blu-ray Disc

    Yes

  • USB playback

    Yes

  • UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE

    Yes

  • BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

    Yes

  • Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

VIDEO DECODING FORMAT

  • MPEG-1

    Yes

  • MPEG2 PS/TS

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • H.265

    Yes

  • Xvid

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVC Rec

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • 3GP

    Yes

  • MP4

    Yes

  • MOV

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • VOB

    Yes

  • TS

    Yes

  • DAT

    Yes

  • Photo

    JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO

AUDIO DECODING FORMAT

  • LPCM - HDMI

    2/ 5.1/ 7.1ch (Bitstream / Decoding)

  • LPCM - Optical

    2ch (Bitstream / Decoding)

  • Dolby Digital

    5.1ch (Bitstream / Decoding)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Bitstream

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    7.1ch (Bitstream / Decoding)

  • Dolby TrueHD

    7.1ch (Bitstream / Decoding)

  • DTS

    Bitstream / Decoding

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Bitstream / Decoding

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Decoding

  • MP3

    Decoding

  • WMA

    Decoding

  • AAC

    Decoding

  • FLAC

    Decoding

VIDEO FEATURES

  • UHDA Premium

    Yes

  • HDR

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes (MR)

  • 4K upscaling

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • NTSC ~ PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • BT.2020/BT.709

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

  • HDR → SDR Conversion

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    HDMI

  • Dynamic Range Control

    On/Off

CONVENIENCE

  • Build-in Apps

    Netflix, Youtube

  • Set Up Wizard

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Time bar

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Firmware Update

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac b/g/n (2.4 & 5Ghz)

IN/OUT

  • HDMI 2.0 Output

    1 (HDMI 2.0a, HDCP 2.2)

  • HDMI 1.4 Output

    1 (Audio Only)

  • Optical Audio Output

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Operation

    17W

  • Standby

    0.5W

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimensions (mm)

    430 × 45.5 × 205

  • Weight (kg)

    1.65

ACCESSORY

  • General Accessory

    Remote Control, Battery, Simple Manual

