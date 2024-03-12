We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP8 (Black)
An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.
What MERIDIAN Says
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Alt text
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
The copy "Clear
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5% compared to previous model.
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.
Now You Can Personalize Ambient Sound
Ambient mode looks like crossing a crosswalk with earbuds on. Chat mode is a pictogram of a woman talking to a man wearing an earbuds.
The Trusted UV True Wireless Earbuds — LG TONE Free
On the left is an enlarged image of the bacteria in the Earbuds, and on the right is a comparative image in which all of the bacteria have disappeared through UVnano.
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Like New Every Day
An image of TONE Free on the palm.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story
The copy "Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story"
Creating the Perfect Fit
An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.
Optimized for Comfort and Style
Made for Quality Conversations
The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.
*When Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Complete Your TONE Free Experience with the App!
An image of the TONE Free LAB screen of the mobile phone and the TONE Free product next to it. At the bottom of the image, a total of five TONE Free APP functions, EQ Customizing, Ambient Sound Control, Touchpad Setting, TONE Free LAB, and Find my Earbuds, are listed.
Refresh your fit with style
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.2
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
24
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.2 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
TONE-FP8
LG TONE Free FP8 (Black)
Find Online
-
HKTVmall - LG Flagship Store
-
Fortress
-
Broadway