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Tökéletes világ Maxnak és nekem

Menedék:
tökéletes világ Maxnak
és nekem

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Görgessen lejjebb és fedezze fel a hihetetlen
terméktulajdonságok sokaságát

Golden retriever pihen a padlón egy nyugodt, kutyabarát otthonban

Minden új nap Max-szel, a kutyámmal maga a felhőtlen boldogság. Nem számít, mi történik a világban, számíthatunk arra, hogy otthonunk egy kutyabarát menedék lesz.

Márciusban a meleg napsugarak betölthetik a levegőt, hogy aztán hirtelen zápornak adják át a helyüket, de még ilyen kiszámíthatatlan időben is Max és én tartjuk a saját ritmusunkat.

A mi meghitt terünk valóban csak nekünk van teremtve.

 

*A történet bizonyos elemei, beleértve néhány képet is, a leíró történetmesélés érdekében mesterséges intelligencia felhasználásával készültek.

 

Otthoni időtöltés Max-szel

"Amikor hirtelen elered az eső, Max és én is úgy érezzük, hogy a nap lelassul."

Ilyen napokon szüneteltetjük a sétánkat, és türelmesen várjuk, hogy elálljon az eső. Max összegömbölyödik a kanapén az ablak mellett, pihenve hallgatja az eső hangját. Leülök mellé, bekapcsolom a tévét, és megnézek egy nyugtató videót vagy dokumentumfilmet.

Golden retriever pihen egy kanapén az ablak mellett egy nyugodt, esős napon

Golden retriever tévét néz a tulajdonosával egy nappaliban egy esős napon

Még a hang is szinkronban van a pillanat ritmusával.
Lassan terjed a térben anélkül, hogy megriasztaná Max-ot, és nyugodt környezetet teremt, ami segít a videóra koncentrálni.

Ezek a csendes pillanatok, amiket együtt, pihenéssel töltünk, még értékesebbnek tűnnek, mint a mozgalmas napok, amikor Max kint szaladgál a mezőn. Az ilyen napokon csak úgy jó hagyni, hogy a kutyám hozzám bújjon.

Tipp | Miért érezhetjük magunkat mindannyian kényelmesen ugyanabban a térben?

 

AI Fényerő-szabályozás: Automatikusan a környezet fényviszonyaihoz igazítja a képernyő fényerejét, így az élmény ugyanolyan marad még sötét, esős napokon is.

AI Sound Pro: Érzékeli a teret, és úgy állítja be a hangot, hogy a készülék alacsonyabb hangerőn is tisztán szóljon, anélkül, hogy zavarná a pihenést.

Márciusi-áprilisi kiemelt ajánlat

17/03/2026 ~13/04/2026

Tudjon meg többet arról, hogyan segítik az LG termékek a hétköznapokat, és vásároljon akár 50 000 Ft kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházban. Ne hagyja ki ezt a különleges ajánlatot!

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Akár 100 000 Ft kedvezmény, 0% THM és akár ingyen házhozszállítás 2025-ös tévékre az LG Webáruházban!

Részletek

Allergiaszezon? Megoldva!

Mosógépek, mosó-szárítógépek és szárítógépek akár 50 000 Ft megtakarítással és akár 0% THM-mel az LG Webáruházban!

Részletek

 

Mindennapjaink, zavartalanul

"Az eső mindig váratlanul jön, amikor sétálni vagyunk.
Miután sáros, vizes utakon gyalogoltunk, Max felszerelése és a nadrágom mindig tiszta kosz."

Régebben már hazafelé menet elkezdődtek a mosással kapcsolatos gondok.
Azonnal arra gondoltam, hogyan mossuk ki a sáros, eső áztatta ruháinkat, és mivel Max imádja a vizet, és sosem hagy ki egyetlen pocsolyát sem, a dolgok csak még rosszabbak lettek hazafelé menet. De manapság gondtalanul indulok haza.

Golden retriever esőkabátot visel, nedves ösvényen sétál a gazdájával egy esős séta alatt

Egy férfi ruhát pakol be egy mosógépbe, miközben egy golden retriever áll a közelben egy otthonban.

Egyszerűen mindent a mosógépbe teszek, és az gondoskodik a többiről,
automatikusan ellenőrzi az anyagot és a szennyeződés mértékét. Még Max pamutruhái vagy kendői és az én vastag, sáros nadrágom is mehet együtt, és mindegyik tisztán, zsugorodás vagy sérülés nélkül kerül ki a mosógépből.

 

A különösen sűrű napokon,a TurboWash 360° a legnagyobb segítség, ezzel a programmal a mosógép akár 39 perc alatt befejezi a mosást. Mire Max megfürdik, a mosás majdnem kész, és a ThinQTM segítségével a szárítási program nyomonkövetése is gondtalan, így az egész folyamat hihetetlenül egyszerűnek tűnik.

 

Most már nem kell bánnom, hogy elvittem a kutyát egy sétára az esőben, és még a rossz időjárástól hagyott nyomok miatt sem kell aggódnom.

Tipp | Miért gondtalan a kutyás ruhanemű mosása esős séták után?

 

AI DD: Érzékeli az anyagot és a töltet súlyát a kíméletes, mégis hatékony mosás érdekében.

TurboWash 360°: Akár 39 perc alatt befejezi a mosást.

ThinQTM: Távolról könnyen nyomonkövethető mosás és szárítás.

Férfi játszik egy golden retrieverrel egy napsütéses parkban egy laza séta közben

Bár Max gondozása a napi rutinom részévé vált, az az igazság, hogy ő jobban gondoskodik rólam, mint bárki más.

 

Bármilyen kiszámíthatatlan is az időjárás, a mi rutinunk biztosítja, hogy Max számára minden nap kellemes legyen, így csendben vigyáz otthonunkra minden nap.

Márciusi-áprilisi kiemelt ajánlat

17/03/2026 ~13/04/2026

Tudjon meg többet arról, hogyan segítik az LG termékek a hétköznapokat, és vásároljon akár 50 000 Ft kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházban. Ne hagyja ki ezt a különleges ajánlatot!

*Az LG Webáruház exkluzív ajánlata. Az ajánlat a promócióban felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2026.03.18. és 2026.04.13. között leadott vásárlásokra, vagy a készlet erejéig érvényes. Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat! Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.
LG TV egy nappaliban a falon

Tipp | Miért érezhetjük magunkat mindannyian kényelmesen ugyanabban a térben?

• AI Fényerő-szabályozás
Automatikusan a környezet fényviszonyaihoz igazítja a képernyő fényerejét, így az élmény ugyanolyan marad még sötét, esős napokon is.

• AI Sound Pro
Érzékeli a teret, és úgy állítja be a hangot, hogy a készülék alacsonyabb hangerőn is tisztán szóljon, anélkül, hogy zavarná a pihenést.

LG WashTower mosó- és szárítógép a mosókonyhában áll

Tipp | Miért gondtalan a kutyás ruhanemű mosása esős séták után?

• AI DD
Érzékeli az anyagot és a töltet súlyát a kíméletes, mégis hatékony mosás érdekében.

• TurboWash 360°
Akár 39 perc alatt befejezi a mosást.

• ThinQ™
Távolról könnyen nyomonkövethető mosás és szárítás.

TV + hangprojektor akár 15% kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházban!

Részletek

Mosógép + szárítógép + összeépítő keret akár 15% kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházban!

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LG hűtőszekrények akár 50 000 Ft kedvezménnyel és akár 0% THM-mel az LG Webáruházban!

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LG UltraGear, SMART és irodai monitorok akár 50 000 Ft kedvezménnyel  az LG Webáruházban!

Részletek

Fedezze fel a korábbi LG Webáruház Magazin cikkeket

Februári tartalom miniatűrje

2026, Új rutinok a hétköznapi örömökért

Januári tartalom miniatűrje

A jó élet (Life's Good) az otthonunkban kezdődik

A decemberi tartalom miniatűrje

Évbúcsúztató meghitt otthoni pillanatok az LG-vel