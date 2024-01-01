Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TISZTA LEVEGŐ
TISZTA RUHÁK
EGÉSZSÉGES ÉTKEZÉS

Merüljön bele az Apple TV+ tartalmakba Dolby hangzással!

Étkezzen egészségesebb környezetben

Teremtsen tiszta és higiénikus konyhai eszközökkel egészségesebb körülményeket az étkezésekhez.

Hűtőszekrény elölnézete, melynek mindkét ajtaja tárva-nyitva van, és különböző hűtött ételek és italok láthatók

Hűtőszekrény

Friss hozzávalók miden fogáshoz

Az LG LINEAR Cooling™ technológiája csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így hosszabb ideig képes megőrizni a gyümölcsök és zöldségek frissességét. Összegyűjtöttük, hogyan érdemes tárolni az élelmiszereket és a belőlük készített ételeket, hogy azok a lehető legtovább fogyaszthatóak maradjanak.

Pitét melegítő mikrohullámú sütő elölnézetben

Mikrohullámú sütő

Minden recept egészségesen elkészítve

Az LG Smart Inverter technológiája precíz teljesítményt biztosít az ételek széles skálájának minden korábbinál gyorsabb elkészítéséhez. A Healthy Roasting és a Healthy Fry funkciók használatával az ételei nem csupán egészségesek, hanem ízletesek is lesznek.

Egy nyitott ajtós mosogatógép elölnézete, melyből szabadul ki a gőz

Mosogatógép

A higiénikus mosogatás alapszabályai

Otthonunkban sokszor a konyha, azon belül is a mosogatószivacs számít az egyik legnagyobb baktériumtanyának. Így felmerül a kérdés: hogyan mosogathatunk úgy, hogy az egészségünkre káros baktériumok ne kerüljenek az ételeinkre? A TrueSteam™ technológia a gőz erejével biztosítja, hogy edényei higiénikusan tiszták legyenek.

