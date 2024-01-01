Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TISZTA RUHÁK
EGÉSZSÉGES ÉTKEZÉS
TISZTA LEVEGŐ

Merüljön bele az Apple TV+ tartalmakba Dolby hangzással!

Hogyan varázsoljuk ruháinkat frissebbé

Érezze jól magát a higiénikusan tisztított ruhákban és aludjon kellemesebben puha ágyneműben esténként.

Hűtőszekrény elölnézete, melynek mindkét ajtaja tárva-nyitva van, és különböző hűtött ételek és italok láthatók

Mosógép

Fertőtlenítse ruháit gőzzel

A Steam™ technológia a gőz erejével eltávolítja az allergének 99,9%-át, a szöveteket tisztábbá, puhábbá és kényelmesebbé varázsolja.

Fertőtlenítse ruháit gőzzel Fedezze fel kínálatunkat

*A BAF (British Allergy Foundation) által hitelesítve: Az Allergy Care (Allergiavédelem) program eltávolítja a textíliára rakódott házi poratkák okozta allergének 99,9%-át.

Fehér lepedő jön ki a szárítógépből

Szárítógép

Puha ágynemű minden szárítás után

Az Allergy Care (allergiavédelem) program eltávolítja a textíliából, ágyneműből az allergiát vagy légzőszervi problémákat okozó apró porszemek, poratkák akár 99,9%-át, hogy Ön nyugodtan aludhasson.

Puha ágynemű minden szárítás után Fedezze fel kínálatunkat

*Az Allergy Care (Allergiavédelem) programot a BAF (Brit Allergia Alapítvány) hitelesítette, a vizsgálat eredményei szerint az élő poratkák 99,9%-át eltávolítja.

Fokozott figyelem a személyes higiéniára: mosási tippek a tökéletes tisztaságért1

Fokozott figyelem a személyes higiéniára: mosási tippek a tökéletes tisztaságért

Jelenleg a világ minden táján fokozott figyelem irányul a megfelelő személyes higiénia fontosságára, az alapvető szabályok betartására. Mivel a megfelelő mosás is elengedhetetlen része a tisztaságnak, ebben az időszakban célszerű átgondolnunk és újraterveznünk a ruhákkal és otthoni textíliákkal kapcsolatos tisztítási szokásainkat is.

Tavaszi nagytakarítás - hogyan tisztítsuk a lakás textíliáit?1

Tavaszi nagytakarítás - hogyan tisztítsuk a lakás textíliáit?

A tavasz beköszöntével eljön a nagytakarítás szezonja, amikor a lakásunkban lévő textíliák tisztítására is több figyelmet fordítunk. Most néhány tippel segítünk abban, hogyan érdemes tisztítanunk az otthonunkban található matracokat, függönyöket, vagy szőnyegeket.