TISZTA LEVEGŐ
TISZTA RUHÁK
EGÉSZSÉGES ÉTKEZÉS

Merüljön bele az Apple TV+ tartalmakba Dolby hangzással!

Lélegezzen tisztább levegőt

A kevesebb por és allergén a levegőben pihentetőbb otthonlétet biztosít.

Légkondicionáló teljes nézetben, amelyből hűvös és friss levegő áramlik ki.

Légtisztító

Tiszta levegő minden sarokban

A többszörös szűrési rendszer és az ionizátor csökkenti a mikroméretű porszemcsék és az allergének mennyiségét az otthonában, és így tisztább, könnyebben lélegezhető levegőt biztosít.

*A koreai Szöuli Nemzeti Egyetem tesztje alapján: A következő hatásfokkal csökkenti a baktériumok/vírusok mennyiségét: MRSA (99%, 10 perc), S. pneumonia (95%, 30 perc), Adeno (96%, 60 perc) és H1N1 (96%, 120 perc)

Légkondicionáló teljes nézetben, amelyből hűvös és friss levegő áramlik ki.

Légkondicionáló

Hogyan tartsuk tisztán otthonunk levegőjét?

Átlagosan napjaink 85-90 százalékát beltérben töltjük, ez az arány pedig az otthonról dolgozók körében most még magasabb, így érdemes odafigyelnünk a beltéri levegő minőségére. Sok vírusmegelőzési ajánlásban megjelenik a gyakori és alapos szellőztetés fontossága, de mit tehetünk, ha a kültéri levegő is szennyezett?

*A Koreai Megfelelőségi Laboratóriumok tesztje alapján: Több mint 99%-os eltávolítás a PM10↓ esetén 45 perc alatt, a PM 2.5 ↓ esetén 52 perc alatt, PM1.0 ↓ esetén 65 perc alatt.

Ezekre figyeljünk oda, hogy nyáron is jól aludjunk

Az, hogy mennyire pihentető az éjszakánk, életünk számos területére kihat. A nyári meleg megérkezésével most még inkább nehezített a terep, így különösen aktuális a kérdés: mire érdemes odafigyelnünk, ha minőségi alvásra vágyunk? A válasz röviden csend, sötét, hűvös és jó levegő.

UVnano™ technológiával a tisztább levegőért

LG ARTCOOL légkondicionáló UV LED fénye a baktériumok 99,99%-át elpusztítja, és ezáltal tisztán tartja a légáramot biztosító ventilátort.

Hűsítően tiszta levegő otthonában

LG DUALCOOL légkondicionáló légtisztítórendszere képes kiszűrni a kis porszemeket, kórokozókat még PM 1.0 méretben is.

