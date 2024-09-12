About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Anjuran Server

Nikmati berbagai commercial product LG secara menyenangkan mulai dari layar komersial, lampu LED dan commercial AC. Cari informasi tentang produk LG dari berbagai media. Bersama LG, mari kita wujudkan kehidupan dan masa depan lebih baik.

ID_02_ServerRecommendation_00_Hero

Anjuran Server

Demi urusan bisnis, Anda dapat menemukan informasi selengkapnya tentang anjuran HW server, port, cluster, termasuk kebijakan terkait.

Anjuran HW Server

Anda dianjurkan meningkatkan Server dan memori sebanyak masing-masing 1.000 klien, apabila menggunakan lebih dari 5.000 klien. ( Dapat berbeda tergantung skenario)

Struktur Server

Apabila menggunakan VPN, Server harus berada dalam VPN yang sama atau menggunakan IP yang mengizinkan VPN.

Port

Port ekspektasi di Server yang seharusnya diterapkan ke Firewall pengguna.

Kebijakan Keamanan

- Enkripsi RSA untuk login web
* https akan diterapkan mulai tahun 2016
* Keterangan : Konfigurasi sistem dapat berbeda menurut status jaringan, ukuran konten, frekuensi distribusi

PostgreSQL DB

Kebijakan mencadangkan

- Konfigurasi memori konten
- Pencadangan aktual dengan PostgreSQL DB

Pengelompokan Server

1. Tetapkan nilai “cluster.use” ke “true”.
2. Tetapkan nilai “cluster.target” Server1 ke url Server2
3. Tetapkan nilai “cluster.target” Server2 ke url Server3
4. Tetapkan nilai “cluster.target” Server3 ke url Server1
5. Layanan Restart Server

* Folder Database dan Memori harus diinstal di PC yang terpisah